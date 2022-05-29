Memo-rable Moment - Gidley’s Return to Victory Lane

Gidley set the tone for the Mid-Ohio weekend, winning the pole in the No. 23 AL Autosport with JDC MotorSports Duqueine D08. He built a comfortable advantage in the first half of the 90-minute race and turned the car over to Koreiba, who earned their first victory of the season by more than 41 seconds.

The seat in the No. 23 Duqueine is the first fulltime ride in 10 years for Gidley, who established himself as a well-rounded racer competing in the IndyCar ranks as well as an accomplished sports car driver.

In that decade of time, Gidley says he worked first to strengthen his body as he healed from a broken back and significant injuries to his lower extremities. Simultaneously, he strengthened his spirit. Both were equally important to his recovery. When he felt healed enough to get behind the wheel again, he first chose a go-kart.

“Just to get back out there really wasn’t good enough for me, just to be out there doing it,’’ Gidley recalls of the early efforts to return. “I wanted to feel like I was achieving what I thought I could.

“For me, when I first took my go-kart out three years after my accident, I went to a track where nobody’s around because I didn’t want to drive and feel like I couldn’t do it and then have to tell people I wasn’t going to be able do it.

“I wanted to make sure everything was good. And since that point, I’ve just known if I worked hard enough, I’d get back there. It’s more difficult, because as you get older, things get a little more difficult. And I think that’s another reason – now that I’m in my 50s, it seems like it inspires people that are out there getting older. Get out there and chase after your dreams even as you get older.”

Gidley is adamant that, in some ways, the recovery and strict rehab he put himself through may have made him the ultimate candidate for this fulltime job competing in IMSA. He’s done various races in other series – usually no more than one or two a year leading into 2022 – but being in such prime physical shape has given him the confidence to take on the Prototype Challenge’s full schedule.

“Even though I was only doing that super-limited schedule, I was still at the go-kart track and still am, at least once a week,’’ Gidley says. “I’m still at the gym every day. I’m still on my mountain bike four days a week, I’m still swimming laps three days a week, so all that sort of stuff I’m still doing.”