Cadence Shifts into High Gear with McLaren Formula 1

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has become an Official Technology Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team. Through the multi-year partnership, McLaren has access to Cadence Fidelity CFD Software, which provides innovative aerodynamic prediction tools that can help accelerate the team’s path toward victory.

In racing, shaving off a fraction of a second per lap can make all the difference when it comes to a podium finish. McLaren will use the Cadence Fidelity CFD Software, a comprehensive suite of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solutions, to investigate airflow. The team will also leverage Cadence’s computational software expertise to tackle design projects that require advanced compute power and precision.

“We’re delighted to welcome Cadence to the McLaren Racing family. Cadence is a technology leader that prioritizes innovation. Its CFD and advanced electronic technologies will be crucial assets for our design operations. We look forward to a fast-paced collaboration that supports our constant drive to boost our on-track performance. The Monaco Grand Prix is a fantastic event to launch our partnership, and we’re excited that Cadence will join our brand across multiple race series this weekend by running on the Arrow McLaren SP cars for the Indy 500,” said Matt Dennington, director of partnerships, McLaren Racing.

“As part of the McLaren Racing family, we’re bringing our Fidelity CFD Software to the team and supporting the team in its ongoing pursuit of boosting performance. We will collaborate with McLaren to continually push and innovate. We’re looking forward to the multi-year partnership and achieving milestones together that put the team on the road to victory,” said KT Moore, vice president, Corporate Marketing, Cadence.