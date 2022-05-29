"BS" Levy's Acclaimed "The Last Open Road" Series Now Available Worldwide

Author/racer “BS” Levy, known for his highly acclaimed, yet slightly irreverent, cult-classic “The Last Open Road” series of motorsports novels, has signed an agreement with mainstream mega-distributor IPG to make hard copies and downloadable E-book copies of all his titles available through major book stores and web retailers worldwide.

Also available to download will be Levy’s uniquely original audio book version of “The Last Open Road.” Rewritten and produced in the style of a 1950s radio play, “The Last Open Road” audio book features professional voice actors, authentic sound effects, period early-1950s music and “Mystery Celebrity Guest Voices” from the automotive and motorsports world in many of the supporting roles, such as David Hobbs, Ray Evernham, Skip Barber, Tommy Kendall, Patrick Long, Brian Redman, and others.

The E-books and audio book will be available on June 1, 2022, through all major digital retailers, including Amazon, Audible, Apple, iTunes, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Libro, Scribd, OverDrive, etc.

“This is a very exciting development, something we’ve been working towards since “The Last Open Road” was first published in 1994,” said Levy, a successful amateur and vintage race-car driver who is often described as “the world’s fastest novelist. “It provides readers easy access to all seven books in the series and the short-story anthology, and the audio book is the perfect traveling companion for those long cross-country drives and tows to race tracks or car show or just vacation.”

“This new distribution agreement will give us mainstream access, visibility and opportunity we’ve never had before,” Levy added.

“The Last Open Road” is a classic coming-of-age story following the adventures and misadventures of 19-year-old, blue-collar New Jersey gas-station mechanic Buddy Palumbo as he’s swept up in the glamorous, dangerous, upper-crust and occasionally decadent world of open-road sports-car racing during the Eisenhower 1950s.

With the 106th running of the Indy 500 on tap this weekend, readers can enjoy stories in the series linked to the race. "In the first book, my mechanic narrator and his rich but perpetually broke pal spend Memorial Day listening to the 1952 Indy 500 while they work on a busted MGTC to get ready for the next event,' said Levy, adding, "in the third novel, my race-mechanic narrator winds up as a pit-crew member for a thoroughly fictitious privateer team at the 1954 race." Other references may be found in the most recent book in the series.

Levy’s books have become genuine cult classics on the motorsports and collector-car scenes, and many racers, car collectors and enthusiasts proudly display “The Last Open Road” decals on their favorite machines. The book has also been used in several high school and college-level English classes and is on the recommended reading lists at many libraries, schools and book clubs.

Publisher’s Weekly summed up the book’s popularity, saying “Levy is a marvelous storyteller, as adept at explaining the intricacies of a Jaguar’s engine as he is at recounting the bewildering family dynamics at a Thanksgiving dinner.”