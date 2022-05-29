Sunday, May 29

Indy 500 & Coca-Cola 600 - Sports Betting Expert Picks

Racing News
The action starts early in the morning Sunday with the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, followed by the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 and concludes with the longest NASCAR race: the Coca-Cola 600. 
 
Here is a breakdown of each race and betting picks from Expert Tipster Bryce Derouin to give you an added rooting interest - this three-way parlay pays odds of a staggering +1,102.5; which means a $10 stake would return a mouthwatering $11,015.00 profit!!!
 
Gentlemen... START YOUR ENGINES!
 
Coca-Cola 600 Betting Pick: Elliott +600
"I’m going to back Elliott for the second time this year. He cashed out as a winner for me at Dover, and I’m confident he can secure another victory at Charlotte. 
 
"Elliott has been downright dominant at Charlotte throughout his career. In his last four races he’s won, took second twice and recorded a fourth-place finish. 
 
"His average career finish of 11.9 is the best among active drivers with at least 10 starts and would be even better if not for a 38-place finish in 2017 that was the result of a crash. In his last nine starts, he’s finished in the top 10 seven times. 
 
"Given his track history, Elliott figures to be at the front of the pack for most of the race, and that’s good enough for me to back him this weekend. "
 
Indianapolis 500 Betting Pick: Dixon +650
"Dixon has been one of the most consistent finishers in this event, recording a top 10 in 11 of his 20 starts. 
 
"His lone Indy win came in 2008 when he started on the pole and he has shown the speed necessary to give him his second win at the iconic race." 
 
Monaco Grand Prix Betting Pick: Lewis Hamilton +2000 
"The major issue with Mercedes has been the porpoising of the car that has taken away its top-end speed. That shouldn’t be an issue at the winding Monaco. 
 
"Hamilton showed improved race pace last week, finishing fifth at the Spanish Grand Prix after an early collision put him in last. 
 
"With Mercedes’ deficiencies not as apparent at a track where driver skill is paramount, I like taking a shot on the seven-time champion this week."
