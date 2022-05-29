Caymus Vineyards joins Felix Rosenqvist for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Caymus Vineyards, a longtime supporter of the motorsports community, will now expand its involvement into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES by joining driver Felix Rosenqvist for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

In just his fourth year of INDYCAR Series competition, Rosenqvist has a win and two pole positions to his credit. Making his fourth Indianapolis 500 start this weekend, the Swedish driver will begin the historic race from the eighth position, in the middle of row three. Rosenqvist and his No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet made the Top 12 in qualifying and turned in a blistering speed of 232.182-mph in a field that featured the fastest pole speed in Indianapolis 500 history.

The Wagner family – who founded Caymus Vineyards – has clocked nearly a decade of sponsorship in the NASCAR Cup Series, where they currently partner with driver, Ty Dillon, and Petty GMS. They are excited to now have one of Napa Valley’s most celebrated wines, Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, riding along with Felix Rosenqvist as he chases the Borg-Warner Trophy in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

“We’ve been a longtime supporter of auto racing, so the partnership with Felix Rosenqvist in the Indianapolis 500 is an opportunity for us to broaden our involvement and connect with the IndyCar fanbase on the world’s biggest stage,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice President of Caymus Vineyards. “Race fans have been enthusiastic fans of our wines as well, and we are grateful for their support. Now we are thrilled to join them in the inspiring world of motorsports through our various partnerships across multiple disciplines of auto racing.”

“I am excited to have Caymus Vineyards joining me for this year’s Indianapolis 500,” said Rosenqvist. “It is an elite brand and the Wagner family's commitment to quality matches my passion for racing and my drive to achieve success. I appreciate their support and I look forward to opening up a bottle of Caymus Cabernet and toasting to the weekend ahead.”

The Wagners have a history in Napa Valley dating back to the 1850’s. Through the years, they have embraced a hands-on work ethic and are constantly trying out new ideas in pursuit of making exceptional wines. Whether it’s venturing to different regions to find diverse sources of top-quality grapes or experimenting with new farming techniques, the result is a pairing of tradition with innovation, a respect for the old with the promise of the new.

Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie, started Caymus Vineyards in 1972. They were a family of farmers who worked together for decades to create a signature style of Cabernet Sauvignon. Today, the family’s two Cabernets – Caymus Napa Valley and Caymus Special Selection – are among the region's most celebrated wines. Chuck now works alongside two of his children, Charlie and Jenny, and the family produces diverse wines from Napa Valley, other parts of California and beyond. Continually pursuing new ideas, they feel extremely fortunate to spend their days farming grapes and making wine. For more information, please visit wagnerfamilyofwine.com

