Late Downpour Moves Lake Ozark Showdown To Saturday Showdown

Dealing with light rain the past few days, things were set for Friday and Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway, however, a late downpour Thursday night dropped heavy rain for nearly an hour, forcing officials to move The Spring Sprint and Midget Nationals to a Saturday only program.

As was the Saturday purse going into the event, May 28 will pay the normal ASCS National weekend purse of $4,000 to win, $400 to start.

Saturday, May 28 at Lake Ozark Speedway opens at 2:00 P.M. for teams to pull in. Grandstands open at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:15 P.M. (CDT). Lake Ozark Speedway is located at 50 Twiggy Lane in Eldon, Mo. Information on the track, including advance ticket sales, can be found at http://www. lakeozarkspeedway.net . On-site camping is available. Call (417) 399-5756 for details.

While slated for three nights, teams are still set to get two nights of racing this weekend as Sunday, May 29 will see action turn to Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee, Okla. Presented by Terry Mattox, the Sunday showdown will also include Factory Stocks ($500 to win, $50 to start), Pure Stocks ($300 to win, $35 to start), and USRA B-Mods ($500 to win, $60 to start). The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will see a $3,000 to win, $400 to start A-Feature.

Sunday, May 29 at Thunderbird Speedway opens at 4:00 P.M. in the Pits and 5:00 P.M. in the Grandstands. Hot Laps are at 6:30 P.M. and Racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Thunderbird Speedway is located at the Muskogee Fairgrounds (1444 S Cherokee St). For information on the track, as well as directions, log onto http://www. thunderbirdspeedwayok.com or call Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: Lake Ozark Speedway & Thunderbird Speedway

When: May 28-29, 2022

Times and Other Info: Lake Ozark Speedway (May 28)

Pits: 2:00 P.M.

Gates: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver's Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $40

Grandstand Admission: $25

Seniors/Military: $17

Youth (6-12): $10

Kids (5 & under): Free