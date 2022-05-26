Matt Wilson Back Behind the Wheel for CCM Racing in Charlotte

After finishing ninth in his first ever ARCA Menards Series East race a few weeks ago at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Matt Wilson is once again getting behind the wheel for CCM Racing.



Wilson will be piloting the No. 7 Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED) Toyota in the ARCA Menards Series for this weekend’s General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile paved tri-oval in Concord, North Carolina.



CCM Racing is also excited to welcome CED back onto the hood of the No. 7 car. One of the country's largest electrical distributors, CED’s first race with the team was the fall race at Kansas Speedway last October.



“Coming off of a top-10 finish at Nashville, I’m really excited for our team and the opportunity we have to build on that this week,” said Wilson. “Charlotte has always been one of my favorite tracks and it is one of the most challenging places for a driver as well. I can’t wait.”



In addition to getting his feet wet in the ARCA Menards Series, Wilson also competes in the COMMA Series at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit in Jennings, Oklahoma and is an avid iRacer.



“The entire CCM Racing team has been working hard to prepare for this race,” said Wilson. “We are bringing a really good car and probably the hardest working team in the business. I won’t have any excuses on race day.”



“Special thanks to the CCM Racing team,” he continued. “Thank you to team owner Eric Caudell for the opportunity to drive in the ARCA Menards Series. Thanks to our many sponsors: Laravel, R.A. Wilson Enterprises, RedTide Canopies, CED, Coble Enterprises, and all our fans, families and friends that support our race team and believe in us.”



The 100-lap General Tire 150 goes green this Friday, May 27th at 6:00 PM ET with coverage on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM (XM channel 391, online channel 981), and ARCARacing.com.



CCM Racing PR