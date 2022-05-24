US Marine Veteran ready for Racing Return in Charlotte

Josh White is a name that has been away from the racetrack since 2016 when he made history in the Camping World Truck Series.

Now, it's back in the ARCA Menards Series and ready for victory.

Through that Truck Series start at Martinsville Speedway that year, White became the first U.S. Marine Corps. veteran to make a NASCAR national series start since 1966. In fact, the West Virginia native was only the second ever to do so and the only current driver with service in the Marines.

A slew of fan support followed and the historic moment gave White the experience necessary to adapt also to big-time opportunity.

Now in 2022, White, 31, will enter Friday night's General Tire 150 for Clubb Racing Inc. driving the No. 03 Ford. In his first start of any kind since 2016, White is thrilled to be back and given another opportunity.

"I'm very excited to finally go back out on track and race," White said. "Especially at Charlotte, which is in NASCAR's backyard. I'm excited to meet my crew as well, and make new friends."

This won't be White's first turn in an ARCA car, as the "Fighting Marine" has tallied 19 career starts from 2013-2015, finishing a highest of 21st.

During his time away, White has paid close attention to the ongoing evolution in the ARCA Menards Series -- from drivers to cars, tracks and rules.

"I've been following the season for sure, and I have a good eyeball on who is going to be the ones to beat," he said. "I've been prepping with iRacing, which I know is not a real car, but it's close enough. I'm very familiar with the track and I'm very confident that we can finish well if we can stay out of trouble."

White never stopped scratching and clawing to get the support of sponsors to return. This support came in time and now are plastering the sides of his No. 03 for Friday night.

The primary sponsor for White's will be Kanawha Ammunition, an ammunition plant in Kanawha County, West Virginia. His associate sponsors will be Raysir Apparel, FishFin, BubnMuthas, Military Java Group, Patriot Popcorn Company and You 1st Realty Infinity.

Thanks to them, White will return to the ARCA Menards Series with Clubb Racing Inc. on August 21 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds along Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15.

Josh White PR