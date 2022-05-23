Advance Auto Parts Awards $1,200 to NASCAR Short Tracks Following Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR All-Star Race Win

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer and entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS), will award $1,200 to Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Canada, and South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Va., after Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR All-Star race win at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22.

Advance is using its sponsorship of Blaney and Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford Mustang to showcase NASCAR-sanctioned local tracks across the U.S. and Canada that are part of the NAAPWS. Edmonton and South Boston were featured on Blaney’s car at Texas.

For every Blaney victory in 2022, local NASCAR tracks featured on his car for the winning race each receive $1,200 to be used for track operations, local driver winnings or supporting a charity of the track’s choosing.

Advance has also brought awareness to NASCAR’s local tracks through its “Advance My Track Challenge.” The program encouraged race fans to vote for their favorite NASCAR home track, with the track receiving the most votes claiming a $50,000 grand prize. Jennerstown Speedway in Jennerstown, Pa., was announced as the program’s winner earlier this month.

AAP PR