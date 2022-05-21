Trent Williams Finishes Race at Bakersfield Despite Obstacles

Despite having to restart at the back twice due to getting caught up in others’ messes, Trent Williams came back to finish 13th and roll his #51T back into the trailer after the USAC/CRA main event last Saturday at the Bakersfield Speedway.

The race was the first-ever for the Apple Valley, California racer on the 77-year-old 1/3 mile Kern County clay oval. Despite that, “T-Dub” quickly adapted to the track and stopped the clocks at 13.587. That was the eighth quickest of the 22 cars that showed up on the pleasant spring evening.

After a seventh-place finish in his heat race, Williams was coming off the outside of the fifth row in the 30-lap main event. With an ominous full moon hovering above, near-disaster struck at the end of the first circuit. Chaos erupted just in front of him as he exited turn four. Williams did his best to steer through the mess, but he was nearly “Monster Trucked” from behind by another car trying to avoid the mayhem as well.

Williams’ crew quickly got the car to the work area in the center of the track. They looked it over and deemed it ready for the restart. Unfortunately, due to the tangle, he and the other cars involved had to go to the rear.

Williams quickly worked his way up to 13th, but a restart with 12 laps to go bit him again. Cars tangled going into turn one and once again things were unavoidable and the Williams #52V got caught up in the bedlam. It was the same story as before as the crew checked over the car and sent him back on his way for round three.

Over the last seven laps, Williams worked his way up to 13th once again when the checkers ended the race. While 13th was not where he wanted to end up, the bright side was he finished and rolled the car into the trailer. Thus far in 2022, he has finished every main event that he has started.

One of the highlights of the night was watching the #52T’s crew in action. Comprised of his father Ron, girlfriend Seattle, and his brother Jake, when they were not busy checking Williams’ car after the tangles, they pitched in and helped several other teams change flat tires in the work area during the 30-lap main event.

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance, Sorrento Homes, and JasonR.Photos for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2022 season. He also wants to send a special thanks to Russell and Jean Martin for the use of their truck and trailer to get the #52V to the track last week. If you or your business would like to be a partner of the Victory Boys racing endeavors, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Trent Williams PR