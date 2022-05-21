DeFrancesco becomes first INDYCAR racer paid in Ethereum with Bitbuy

|
Canadian NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Devlin DeFrancesco is teaming up with new sponsor Bitbuy for this year’s championship. He also becomes the first INDYCAR racer to be paid in the cryptocurrency Ethereum.
With more than 400,000 registered users and more than $5 billion traded, Bitbuy is Canada’s most secure and trusted trading platform for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top cryptocurrencies.
The 21-year-old Canadian racer made his INDYCAR debut for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport in February this year and is eagerly awaiting the chance to race on home soil in Canada when the famous Toronto street circuit event returns in July for the first time since 2019.
While almost every other professional athlete who chose to be paid in crypto elected to be paid in Bitcoin, crypto enthusiast DeFrancesco has chosen that his earnings from the Honda Indy Toronto to be paid in Ethereum. Bitbuy will handle the transaction for DeFrancesco who is also a user of the service.
“I’m thrilled to have Bitbuy aboard for our INDYCAR campaign as the world of cryptocurrency is something that I am really excited about,” DeFrancesco said.
“I believe in the long-term potential and power of Ethereum. I am hoping Bitbuy’s investment in our race program will pay off for them, and I'm hoping my new Ethereum will pay off for me.”