Kevin Lacroix Aims for the Podium at Mosport

Kevin Lacroix is heading to the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the second NASCAR Pinty's event. On this Ontarian road course, the driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | La Boulonnerie car will aim for his first win of the season.

"Mosport is one of my favourite tracks; I've always found success there," explains Kevin Lacroix. "It's a track that suits my driving style because it's very challenging with its technicality."

Strong from his Top 5 finish last Saturday at Sunset Speedway, Kevin Lacroix feels he started the NASCAR Pinty's season off on the right foot. "I have always encountered bad luck early in the previous years, which always ended my chances of clinching the title. "It's encouraging to get some good points early in the season like this," continued Kevin Lacroix.

The series returns to the outskirts of Toronto, with the 3.9-kilometre track just 64 minutes from the city. The iconic circuit, which has an elevation change like no other in Canada, includes ten corners, all of which are known for their technicalities. Kevin has scored five wins at CTMP between 2016 and 2019. "It's been a long time since I've been on the podium at Mosport. I hope to climb the top step this Sunday."

The Ebay Motors 200 will be presented live at 1:30 p.m. on the TSN app, TSN.ca and FlorRacing.

Kevin Lacroix PR