Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Rolling Into Tri-City Speedway This Weekend

Back to two nights in 2022, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will head to Tri-City Speedway In Granite City, Ill. on Friday, May 20, and, Saturday, May 21 along with the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps on the three-eights-mile, while the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division takes on the eighth-mile oval.

Two previous visits in 2010 and 2021, wins with the National Tour belong to Jerrod Hull and Scott Bogucki. Overall, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network has taken on three tracks in Illinois since 1996, with other events at Jacksonville Speedway (July 23, 1996 – Garry Lee Maier) and Peoria Speedway (July 24, 1996, and August 29, 1997 – Terry Gray).

The first time the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division has traveled to the historic Illinois oval; the small car showdown will include A-Class, Restricted, and Non-Wing as well as HART Outlaw Non-Wing Micros.

Wayne Johnson leads the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network into the weekend by 36 points over defending series champion Blake Hahn. Third currently finds Seth Bergman, who picked up a win over the weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway. Jason Martin sits fourth with Dylan Westbrook in fifth. Ryan Timms, Garet Williamson, Tim Crawley, Landon Britt, and Brandon Anderson complete the top ten in tour standings.

Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 at Tri-City Speedway opens at 3:00 P.M. with racing at 7:15 P.M. (CDT). The draw for ASCS teams is from 5:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M., with the Driver’s Meeting at 5:45 P.M. Admission per night is $25 for adults with kids 12 and under admitted into the Grandstands for free. Pits are $35. If racing multiple divisions, a Pit Pass must be purchased for each division. Information on the track can be found by calling (636) 931-7836 or online at https://www. tricityspeedway.net .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, Ill.

When: Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21

Times and Other Info: Tri-City Speedway (Per Day)

Pits: Noon

Gates: 5:30 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps; 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:15 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices: (Per Day)

Pit Pass: $35

Grandstand Admission: $25

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Track Contact: Tri-City Speedway

Address: 5100 Nameoki Rd, Granite City, IL 62040

Phone: (618) 931-7836

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 1 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Derek Hagar – 1 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Wayne Johnson 527; 2. Blake Hahn 491; 3. Seth Bergman 478; 4. Jason Martin 448; 5. Dylan Westbrook 444; 6. Ryan Timms 441; 7. Garet Williamson 436; 8. Tim Crawley 416; 9. Landon Britt 394; 10. Brandon Anderson 384;

ASCS PR