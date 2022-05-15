Sunday, May 15

GMS Racing ARCA Kansas Recap

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Solar-Fit Chevrolet SS
START: 6TH

FINISH: 3RD

POINTS: 2ND

Quote: "I had a great Solar-Fit Chevy this afternoon, and I can't thank the GMS crew and all our partners enough for the hard work and support. We had to make up some ground early in the race and could never quite get clean air. And we had to get laps lost under caution, and by the time I was back on the lead lap, there wasn't enough time to chase down the leaders. All in all, I'd say it was a successful day given the circumstances and I'm really grateful for the opportunity. We should be really good when we come back here in the fall."
 

GMS Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

