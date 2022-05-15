Bergman Masters Traffic For ASCS Sooner/Warrior Score At Lucas Oil Speedway

Adding his name to the list of winners on Saturday night, Washington’s Seth Bergman became the eighth different driver since 2012 to top the Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway.

A co-sanctioned affair between the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, the win is Seth’s sixth with the Warrior Region, and 14th in Sooner competition.

Taking off from the pole after the initial start was called back, Seth took the lead immediately. In traffic in a matter of laps, the No. 23 was masterful. Held up only a few times, it was enough to allow Blake Hahn to close in each occurrence. Able to up his pace just in time through the holdups, Seth made it to the line with 1.743-seconds to spare.

A hair-raising save through the final turns after getting over the cushion, Blake Hahn held on for second, while Miles Paulus crossed third for his second podium finish of the weekend. Matt Covington was fourth with Sean McClelland rolling from 14th to fifth.

Picking through the field from 11th, Brandon Anderson made it to sixth with Garet Williamson seventh. Joe B. Miller eighth was followed by Jeffrey Newell and Landon Britt to complete the top ten.

Special thanks go to Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps for their continued commitment to not only Lucas Oil Speedway, and ASCS, but to the drivers. Just before the Driver’s Meeting, $150 was added to each Heat Race, awarding $50 to the podium in each.

The ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps travels next to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. for a showdown with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour on Fridays, May 20, and Saturday, May 21.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races again on Sunday, May 29 at Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee, Okla.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior vs ASCS Sooner

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

11th annual Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Car Count: 32

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt[1]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[4]; 3. 87-Sean McClelland[3]; 4. 11-Austin O'Neal[5]; 5. 4-Evan Martin[2]; 6. 9C-Tony Crank[6]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]; 8. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[1]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[8]; 7. 86-Timothy Smith[7]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 2. 2-Chase Porter[1]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell[7]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]; 7. 40S-Shain Kaiser[8]; 8. 9M-Jarman Dalitz[2]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 7. 0-Jake Griffin[3]; 8. 91-Justin Fine[8]

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[4]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 3. 11-Austin O'Neal[1]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 5. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[3]; 6. 4-Evan Martin[7]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]; 8. 40S-Shain Kaiser[10]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[17]; 10. 0-Jake Griffin[14]; 11. 9C-Tony Crank[8]; 12. 9M-Jarman Dalitz[18]; 13. 91-Justin Fine[16]; 14. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 15. 86-Timothy Smith[12]; 16. 9$-Kyle Clark[11]; 17. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]; 18. 10P-Dylan Postier[15]

Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 5. 87-Sean McClelland[14]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[11]; 7. 24-Garet Williamson[9]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 9. 12-Jeffrey Newell[8]; 10. 10-Landon Britt[5]; 11. 21-Gunner Ramey[7]; 12. 14E-Kyle Bellm[15]; 13. 5D-Zach Daum[16]; 14. 8-Alex Sewell[18]; 15. 50Z-Zach Chappell[13]; 16. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[19]; 17. 4-Evan Martin[20]; 18. 11-Austin O'Neal[17]; 19. 2-Chase Porter[10]; 20. 77-Jack Wagner[12]