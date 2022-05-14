Nick Sanchez scored his third career ARCA Menards Series victory in Saturday’s Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway. Winning last October at the 1.5-mile oval, as well in his previous start at Talladega, Sanchez led the field for 42 circuits after problems struck Corey Heim and Drew Dollar while racing for the lead.

Sanchez leaves the 1.5-mile oval with two top-five and three top 10 finishes through four ARCA races this season.

Rajah Caruth, Sanchez’s teammate, finished runner-up in the No. 6 Chevrolet after an eighth-place start. Caruth carries two top-fives and three top 10s going into the next event at Charlotte later this month.

Daniel Dye rounded out a tough day in the third position. The driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet fell behind a lap after not beating the pace car off pit road during the lap 50 competition caution.

Gus Dean and Connor Mosack rounded out the top five. In just his fifth career start, Mosack records his first career ARCA Menards Series top-five finish.

Will Kimmel, Greg Van Alst, Ron Vandermeir Jr., Amber Balcean and Toni Breidinger rounded out the top 10.

On lap 59 while battling for the lead, Corey Heim and Drew Dollar made contact with one another and spun through the infield grass. Leader of 56 circuits, Heim was unable to continue while Dollar was able to manage for eight more laps before bringing out another caution. Dollar then went behind the wall after completing only 67 laps. Dollar finished 15th as a result of the DNF while Heim finished 16th.

The series moves onto Charlotte Motor Speedway for the General Tire 150 on May 27th at 6:00 p.m. ET. Coverage of the event airs live on FS1.