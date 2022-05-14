Daniel Dye - Kansas Advance

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway on Saturday, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Solar-Fit, KIX Country, Champion Container Chevrolet SS.

- Daniel has 17 career ARCA Menards Series starts, earning one victory (Berlin Raceway, 2021), along with numerous top-five and top-ten finishes.



- The 18-year-old Deland, Florida driver is currently second in ARCA Menards Series points, 1-point from the lead.

- Crew Chief Chad Bryant will call the shots from the pit box for Dye, and Derek Kneeland will spot the No. 43.

- The 100-lap, 150-mile ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 event will air live nationally on FS1 beginning at 2:00 p.m. eastern, and also stream on the FOX Sports App. Fans can hear coverage on MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satelite Radio.

DD Quote:

“I'm looking forward to racing at Kansas Speedway and experiencing my first mile and a half race track. Kansas is the only track on the ARCA schedule that we go to twice, and I know the GMS group will give me a fast Chevy.”

Daniel Dye PR