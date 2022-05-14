INDYCAR Moves Up Start Time of GMR Grand Prix

After careful monitoring of likely weather conditions in the Indianapolis area this afternoon, INDYCAR officials have moved up the start time of today’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to 3:07 p.m. (ET), ensuring fans see the most NTT INDYCAR SERIES action.

Fans are encouraged to follow INDYCAR social media (@INDYCAR on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) for further updates.

The start time for the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 also is moving up, as the green flag for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ developmental series will fly at 1:05 p.m. (ET).

Live coverage of the GMR Grand Prix will begin at 3 p.m. (ET) on NBC, Peacock Premium and the INDYCAR Radio Network. Coverage of the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis also will be available via Peacock Premium and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

IndyCar Series PR