Flowdynamics Drivers Racing at the Bakersfield Speedway Saturday

The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series returns to action this Saturday night, May 14th, for round #9 of the 2022 season at Scott Schweitzer’s Bakersfield Speedway. It will be the first of two appearances for the Ontario, California-based Flowdynamics duo of Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams on the Kern County Oval in 2022.

The return to Bakersfield will also serve as an anniversary for Williams. The Yorba Linda, California driver made his first appearance in a Flowdynamics car at the track on May 8, 2021. Despite being out of the cockpit for a couple of years, Williams showed no track rust that night and placed seventh.

Heading into this week’s race, Williams, and teammate Matt McCarthy both have perfect attendance making all eight races thus far in 2022. They each hold top 10 spots in the season-long championship standings with Williams sixth and McCarthy ninth. Williams is a mere 16-points out of fifth. Riverside, California’s McCarthy is 36-markers out of eighth place in the standings.

The duo comes into this Saturday’s race after getting a week off last week. In the last race at Perris Auto Speedway on April 30th, Williams placed 11th in the 30-lap main. McCarthy’s night was filled with nothing but frustration as the team chased a problem that turned out to be a collapsed fuel line that resulted in him not turning in a single competitive lap.

After the trip to Kern County on Saturday, the Flowdynamics team will return to Perris for the annual “Salute to Indy” on May 28th. That event will be followed by two races in June. The first will be at the Ventura Raceway on the 11th before returning to the series home track at Perris on the 25th.

Fans who would like to attend Saturday’s USAC/CRA race at Bakersfield can find the track at 5001 N. Chester Ext., in Bakersfield (93308). The track website is http://www.bakersfieldspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (661) 393-3373. The pit gate will open at 2:00 p.m., spectator gates at 4:00, and racing will start at 6:00. Adult tickets are $20.00. Seniors and military get in for $18.00. For kids 6-12 it is $5.00 and children 5 and under are free.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamic PR