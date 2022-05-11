Worldwide Rights to Kyle Busch Documentary "ROWDY" Acquired by Utopia

Utopia today announces the acquisition of the worldwide rights to the critically acclaimed documentary “ROWDY,” which chronicles the career of Kyle Busch, one of the most successful and controversial drivers in NASCAR history.

In anticipation, Utopia—in partnership with Fathom Events--will hold a worldwide premiere and VIP event in Nashville on June 23, prior to that weekend’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. On June 29, “ROWDY” will screen for one night only in theaters nationwide.

“Kyle Busch is a world-class competitor and for nearly two decades has shined as one of the biggest stars in NASCAR,” said Matt Summers, Managing Director of Entertainment Marketing and Content Development at NASCAR. “We’re thrilled to partner with Chance Wright, Utopia and Fathom in bringing Kyle’s story to life for all race fans to enjoy.”

Establishing one of the greatest and most memorable comebacks in sports history, Busch - who earned the moniker “ROWDY” because of his flat-out, no-holds-barred racing style - is widely considered to be one of the most polarizing drivers of the contemporary NASCAR Series.

The documentary provides a special look at his unmatched talent and singular determination to win at everything while giving candid insights from family, friends and NASCAR personnel on his life and career. Busch confronts his physical limits when he sustains a potentially career-ending wreck in 2015, only to find a path to the first of many Cup Series Championships.

“Since I started racing at 13, I’ve focused on becoming the best driver I could possibly be,” said Busch. “This film documents my journey, sacrifice and passion for the sport that led to winning races and, ultimately, championships. It also sets the record straight about controversial instances with perspectives from the people who were a part of those pivotal moments that changed me.”

Busch’s irreverent and polarizing personality, whether in or out of the driver’s seat, has earned him both diehard fans and vehement detractors, though his accomplishments are irrefutable. His 60 Cup wins lead all active drivers, ranking Busch ninth on the all-time wins list. Busch is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (102) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (61). Busch has a total of 223 victories in all three NASCAR national series.

“ROWDY is an incredible comeback story of perseverance, grit, and overcoming improbable odds” said Chance Wright, Executive Producer of ROWDY. “Peeling back the curtain shows the truth in athleticism in NASCAR and Kyle. Hardcore fans of NASCAR will get as much out of this as the person who has never seen a race.”

In addition to interviews with Busch himself, the documentary provides commentary from some of NASCAR’s most legendary personalities, including but not limited to NASCAR superstars Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon, team owners Rick Hendrick and Joe Gibbs, brother Kurt Busch and wife Samantha Busch.