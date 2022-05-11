This Week in Motorsports: May 9-15, 2022

NASCAR and ARCA are headed to Kansas Speedway for the first of two stops at the track this season, while NHRA is headed back to Virginia Motorsports Park for the first time since 2019.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NCWTS

Busch ready to add to Kansas success… Kyle Busch scored a birthday win at Kansas Speedway one year ago to clinch his Playoff berth and add to his incredible Kansas success. Busch has eight wins across NASCAR’s top three series at the track (two Cup Series victories, four Xfinity Series wins, two Truck Series victories.).

Hamlin looks to score another Kansas triumph… Denny Hamlin scored Toyota’s first win at Kansas Speedway in April 2012. Hamlin has since added two additional victories in consecutive fashion in October 2019 and July 2020.

Bell adds to top-10 streak… Christopher Bell continues to climb in the overall point standings as he scored his fifth top-10 finish in the past seven events on Sunday in Darlington. Bell is sure to have fond memories of Kansas Speedway as it was the site of his first Xfinity Series victory in October 2017.

Nemechek looking to go back-to-back… John Hunter Nemechek scored his first victory of the season last weekend in Darlington and moved up to second in the overall Truck Series point standings. Nemechek earned a top-five finish at Kansas Speedway one season ago after starting from the pole and leading 16 laps.

Toyota strength in the Truck Series… Toyota drivers continue to show strength in the Truck Series with the manufacturer holding down the top four spots in the point standings and six of the top eight. Toyota drivers currently in Playoff positions are Ben Rhodes, Nemechek, Chandler Smith, Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Heim returns to first win track … Corey Heim returns to Kansas Speedway as a former ARCA winner at the track. The Georgia-native scored his first career ARCA victory – and Toyota’s 100th ARCA win – at Kansas Speedway in October 2020. Heim will have two chances to add to his victory total on Saturday as he competes in both the ARCA and Truck Series events.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

NHRA back at Richmond … For the first time since 2019, the NHRA is back at Virginia Motorsports Park. The winners in 2019 are both current Toyota drivers as Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps claimed victory in the Virginia Nationals.

Torrence lone Top Fuel winner… Steve Torrence not only won the last time we were in Richmond, but he’s also won both Top Fuel trophies at Virginia Motorsports Park since NHRA returned there in 2018. Torrence is still looking for his first victory of the season but is solidly fourth in the point standings.

Capps strong in Supra debut… Reigning NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps made a successful Toyota debut in Charlotte. The two-time champion qualified his Toyota GR Supra in the third position and advanced to the final quad.

TRD PR