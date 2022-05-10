Podiums Propel Popularity at Home for Dominican Driver Najri

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – When he arrived home in the Dominican Republic last week, Alfredo Najri was everywhere. In newspapers and on radio and TV, there he was, posing with a Dominican flag, a hero in his homeland.

Such is the power of racing. A podium finish in an IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race makes a 45-year-old racer famous. Ten days later, he’s still overwhelmed by the reaction.

“It was in all the newspapers,” Najri said. “It was incredible. Everyone was showing the photos. It became a point of national pride.”

Najri and teammate Thiago Camilo – a 37-year-old from Brazil – finished third April 30 in the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120. It was their second consecutive podium finish in the No. 14 Riley Motorsports Toyota Supra GT4, pushing Najri and the No. 14 to third in the series’ Grand Sport (GS) driver and team standings.

“The newspapers have all picked up my story,” Najri said. “There are a lot of people who are following the races from the Dominican by streaming. To be part of that is very exciting. It will help for months and years to come.”

Najri found his way to sports cars by an unusual route. Sweeping the floors in the service bays of his family’s dealership turned into an interest in drag racing and eventually into a passion for racing shared with his dad, Jose.

“I’ve been into racing since I was a little kid,” Alfredo Najri said. “We’ve always been in the car business. My dad used to race here locally and in Puerto Rico. When I graduated from college, I was like, ‘Listen, this is what I want to do. This is what my hobby is.’”