I've always been a fan of the longshots, but this took the cake! The horse looked like he wanted to be out front, and wasn't ready to stop running!
"The winner really benefited from a suicide early pace by the contenders," stated Steven Wolf of Steven Wolf Consulting. "But it really does not matter how you race as long as you cross the finish line first. A real classic battle down the stretch. One of the most exciting Derby's I have seen in a while."
That said, the Kentucky Derby, and horse racing in general, has faced quite the decline as of late. Although the thoroughbred industry remains on firm footing, due in no small part to the televised popularity of the Triple Crown, by now I'd hope that you understand that pari-mutuel harness racing in the state of Florida has come to an end with the closure of the 2021-2022 season at Pompano Park.
“We are elated to see no known injuries during the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby and we congratulate the Rich Strike team, Churchill Downs, and the Derby on a successful event that saw the second longest shot in history win the 'Run for the Roses.' American horse racing is closer to getting back on the right track," stated Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby.
The sport is, of course, not free from the doping scandals that have become all too common as of late.
"The absence of Lasix and other drugs, coupled with infamous trainer Bob Baffert’s suspension following a failed drug test with Medina Spirit, and Churchill’s support of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, put the ‘Run for the Roses’ in a much better light than we’ve seen in many years, and we hope the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes see no injuries and much success as well."
However, none can argue that sometimes, just sometimes, the sheer will to win outweighs any shadows that may be getting longer and longer.
"In fact, this could be the last big moment the Kentucky Derby has had since the movie ‘Secretariat’ back 10 years ago about the horse who won the Triple Crown. Now as a casual fan not only will I watch the Derby again, but might google some next races and watch them."
The race for the 2022 Triple Crown continues with the 147th Preakness Stakes on May 21st. It will be hosted at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. On June 11th, the 154th Belmont Stakes will cap the 2022 Triple Crown schedule. The last leg of the Triple Crown will be held at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY.
We shall see whether Rich Strike continues his run, or if the biggest trophy in sports once again goes unclaimed. As for me, I gotta see a guy about a horse!