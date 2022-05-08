Derek Hagar Tops ASCS Mid-South At Greenville Speedway

Collecting Saturday’s $2,000 prize at Greenville Speedway, Derek Hagar captured his 14th career victory with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Chasing Tim Crawley, the No. 1x looked to have the win in hand until contact from a slower car ended Crawley’s night. Opening the door for Hagar, the No. 9jr took full advantage. Cody Gardner crossed second, while Bradyn Baker moved from eighth to third. Jordon Mallett and Dustin Gates made the top five.

Zach Pringle was sixth, followed by Blake Jenkins from 13th. Chase Howard from 12th made it to eighth, followed by Jake Knight and Josh McCord to round out the top ten.

The ASCS Mid-South Region returns to action on Saturday, May 21, at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results

ASCS Mid-South Region

Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Miss.)

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Heat 1: 1. G6-Cody Gardner[1]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[4]; 3. 91-Zach Pringel[6]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 5. 85-Josh McCord[3]; 6. 187-Landon Crawley[2]; 7. 13-Chase Howard[7]

Heat 2: 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]; 2. 6-Dustin Gates[1]; 3. 71-Bradyn Baker[5]; 4. 93-Jake Knight[3]; 5. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[4]; 6. (DNF) 99-Blake Jenkins[6]; 7. (DNS) 19-Jason Long

A Feature: 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 2. G6-Cody Gardner[4]; 3. 71-Bradyn Baker[8]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 5. 6-Dustin Gates[7]; 6. 91-Zach Pringel[2]; 7. 99-Blake Jenkins[13]; 8. 13-Chase Howard[12]; 9. 93-Jake Knight[6]; 10. 85-Josh McCord[10]; 11. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[9]; 12. (DNF) 1X-Tim Crawley[1]; 13. (DNF) 187-Landon Crawley[11]; 14. (DNS) 19-Jason Long