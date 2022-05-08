Jason Howell Battles To Rocket Raceway Park Win With ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Only a few weeks removed from his second career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Jason Howell made it three wins Saturday night with a trip to Victory Lane at Rocket Raceway Park.

Worth $3,000 to the Ft. Worth, Texas shoe, Howell was one of three different leaders. Chasing Paul White the first two revolutions, the No. 44 took over the point on Lap 3. To second on Lap 7 as Steven Shebester took command, the Oklahoma driver’s night ended on Lap 11.

Putting Howell back to the point, the remainder of the A-Feature went his way, with a 0.835-second advantage at the finish.

Paul White was the first driver chasing to the checkered flag, while Justin Zimmerman made it to third. Mason Smith fourth was followed by Dalton Stevens to complete the top five. Chase Parson, Jeremy Jonas, Michelle Parson, Stephen Smith, and Jimmy Gardner made up the top ten.

The next event on the calendar for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is Saturday, May 14, at Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Rocket Raceway Park (Petty, Texas)

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Car Count: 23

Jacksonville Tool Die Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]; 2. 118-Scott Evans[1]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[2]; 4. 5J-Jeremy Jonas[3]; 5. 91-Michael Day[5]; 6. 52-JD Fry[7]; 7. 33C-Casey Carter[4]; 8. 83-Bryce Koone[8]

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell[4]; 2. 48-Caden McCreary[6]; 3. 23X-Steven Shebester[7]; 4. 21K-Kobe Simpson[2]; 5. 21-Michelle Parson[5]; 6. AK47-Knick Stewart[1]; 7. 33-Mike Merrell[3]; 8. 43-Brennon Marshall[8]

M1 Fabrications Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Mason Smith[1]; 2. 3S-Stephen Smith[2]; 3. 57-Chase Parson[3]; 4. 1-Paul White[7]; 5. 48X-Neal Matuska[4]; 6. 51-Jimmy Gardner[6]; 7. 63-Chris Williams[5]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell[1]; 2. 1-Paul White[2]; 3. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]; 4. 31-Mason Smith[4]; 5. 99X-Dalton Stevens[9]; 6. 57-Chase Parson[8]; 7. 5J-Jeremy Jonas[10]; 8. 21-Michelle Parson[13]; 9. 3S-Stephen Smith[7]; 10. 51-Jimmy Gardner[16]; 11. 91-Michael Day[12]; 12. 52-JD Fry[15]; 13. AK47-Knick Stewart[17]; 14. 48X-Neal Matuska[14]; 15. 43-Brennon Marshall[22]; 16. 33-Mike Merrell[20]; 17. 23X-Steven Shebester[3]; 18. 48-Caden McCreary[6]; 19. 63-Chris Williams[18]; 20. 21K-Kobe Simpson[11]; 21. (DNS) 33C-Casey Carter; 22. (DNS) 83-Bryce Koone; 23. (DNS) 118-Scott Evans

ASCS PR