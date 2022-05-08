Sammy Smith took home his sixth career ARCA Menards Series East victory at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday. Qualifying second for the race, Smith picked up his third East victory of 2022.

Jake Finch led most of the laps early from the pole with eventual race winner Sammy Smith all over his back bumper. Finch later faded to around third when he had a slow restart that allowed Taylor Gray to pass for the runner-up position. Making his third career East start on Saturday, Finch used the front bumper to retake the spot from Gray late to finish second.

Taylor Gray came into Saturday’s Music City 200 chasing his second East victory of the season. The 17-year-old, qualifying fourth, took home third place.

Mason Mingus and Leland Honeyman rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10 finishes were Tanner Arms, Michael Lira, Donald Theetge, Matt Wilson, and Ryan Roulette.



Christian Rose ran top five all throughout the Music City 200 until an unknown issue forced them to the garage. The No. 42 crew was unable to diagnose the cause and finished 12th as a result of the DNF.

Two of the three cautions were for segment breaks while the lone yellow for an on-track incident involved Matt Wilson receiving contact from Michael Lira on the backstretch. Ryan Roulette just avoided the spun car of Wilson.

The East series will take a month off before returning at Iowa Speedway in a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series on June 11th. Coverage of that event will air live on MAVTV and FloRacing.