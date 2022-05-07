Saturday, May 07

Ozinga Unveils Pink-and-White-Striped Concrete Mixer to Support Breast Cancer

As a way to show support for breast cancer awareness and advocate for those who have been affected by the illness, Ozinga has painted one of its concrete mixers pink and white.

 

The idea to transform one of the ready mix trucks came from Alivia Ozinga, who is daughter to Justin Ozinga, current Ozinga president. Alivia handwrote a letter to the company’s vice president of fleet asking if painting a truck pink would be possible as a way to support families who have been affected by breast cancer.

 

“I just wanted to raise awareness,” said Alivia Ozinga. “Too many people have to go through it and it’s very hard for them, so raising awareness would really help.”

 

The pink ready mix truck, which is a 2015 Kenworth W900B, runs on compressed natural gas and was given truck number 0001 as a testament to the 1 in 8 individuals who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

 

“Our company’s purpose is to make a positive impact on individuals, their families and the community for generations,” said Justin Ozinga. “Our trucks are easily recognizable and having one painted with pink and white stripes is a small way we can bring awareness to such a plaguing disease, especially one that is close to our family. My grandmother passed away from breast cancer, and co-owner Jeff Ozinga’s mother passed away from it as well.”

 

Ozinga’s traditional red-and-white-striped concrete mixers can be found throughout Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and South Florida. This pink mixer truck will be hitting the streets of Chicago this month.

