Williams Gets 10th at Perris Usac/Cra Race – Bakersfield Speedway Next

After a trek to Arizona the previous week, Trent Williams was able to race closer to home last Saturday night when the USAC/CRA Series returned to Perris Auto Speedway. After 30-hard laps of racing, the Apple Valley, California resident came home 10th in the main event.

Making his second 2022 appearance at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval, Williams started the 30-lap feature outside row five in 10th. The 2014 PAS Young Guns Sprint Car champion see-sawed between eighth and tenth in a huge pack throughout the race. He was ninth with four laps to go but slipped back to 10th at the checkered flag. While he finished 10th, he was only a quarter straightaway out of fourth.

Before battling in the main event, Williams qualified 10th in the 24-car field with a time of 16.952. And he was one of only 10-cars to qualify in the 16s on the night. In his 10-lap heat race, “T-DUB” started fourth, and ran as high as third before ending up in the fourth-place spot.

Williams continues to climb in the USAC/CRA championship standings After last Saturday’s race, he is up to 15th. That is impressive considering he did not contest the first three races of the year.

Going back to last Labor Day Weekend, Williams has eight straight top 10 finishes. And going back to May 1st, 2021, the Cal State Fullerton graduate has finished in the top 10 in 11 of 13 races.

The series and Williams are off this weekend but will return to action on the 14th when USAC/CRA visits the Bakersfield Speedway for the first time in 2022. That will be followed by a return to Perris for the annual “Salute To Indy” on May 28th.

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance, Sorrento Homes, and JasonR.Photos for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2022 season. He also wants to send a special thanks to Russell and Jean Martin for the use of their truck and trailer to get the #52V to the track last week. If you or your business would like to be a partner of the Victory Boys racing endeavors, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Williams Racing PR