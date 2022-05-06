Brody Roa Finishes Sixth in Usac/Cra Race at Perris Auto Speedway

Brody Roa made his first 410 wingless sprint car start in more than three months when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series visited Perris Auto Speedway for the “Sokola Shootout” last Saturday night. The veteran driver came home sixth in the 30-lap event after starting ninth.

Saturday’s race was only Roa’s second at Perris since last November. The other one was on March 26th when he donned a wing to compete with the World of Outlaws.

After qualifying ninth in the 24-car field with a lap of 16.932, Roa started fourth and proceeded to score a convincing victory in his 10-lap heat. It was his second series heat race win in four races thus far in 2022.

“I am a little out of breath, I forgot how hard the non-wing stuff is to drive,” Roa joked when interviewed in front of the crowd after his heat race victory early in the night. “We made a couple of changes before the heat race. I think the wing stuff we have been doing the last couple of months is paying off a little bit. It has kind of slowed the non-wing stuff down and got our minds thinking in a different way. Hopefully, we can do that again (win) in the feature.”

For the main event on the beautiful spring night, Roa and his familiar green #91R started on the inside of row four. The 31-year-old driver started making forward progress just before the halfway point in the race and was up to seventh on lap 13. Three laps later he clawed his way another spot forward to sixth. He hit the top five on the 20th circuit before slipping back to sixth on lap 26. That is where he stayed until the checkers.

For finishing sixth, Roa collected the “Shawn McDonald Sixth Place Award” in memory of the “World’s #1 Sprint Car Fan,”

Even though it was only the fourth appearance in the eight races the series has run in 2022, Roa is currently 14th in the championship point standings. Counting two starts in the ASCA/CAS 360 Series earlier this year in Arizona, he has contested six non-wing races in 2022. Thus far, he has a second-place finish, one fourth, a pair of fifth-place results, and two sixth-place endings.

The busy Garden Grove, California-based racer is taking the next three weeks off before returning to the cockpit to defend his title at the “Salute to Indy” at Perris on May 28th.

The team is currently exploring the possibilities of adding some marketing partners for July’s trip to the Midwest for “Indiana Sprint Week.” If interested in joining forces with the longtime West Coast team for the “Toughest Week in Sprint Car Racing,” contact Roa at the information provided within this release.

Brody Roa merchandise is available online. You can see it all in his store which is packed with great items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, beanies, baby onesies, plush blankets, jigsaw puzzles, stickers, notebooks, tote bags, wine tumblers, mugs, bandana pet collars, and more. To check it out, please visit the following website https://www.brodyroa.com/shop/.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition as a team partner throughout the 2022 racing season, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information on the top of this release.

Fans can learn more about Roa and the team at https://www.brodyroa.com/. Fans can also check out the team news at Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/.

To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

BRP PR