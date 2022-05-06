Christian Rose Charges Forward to Music City

|
This season, Rose who competes in the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East will continue to strengthen a relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.
The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.
Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.
In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.
In West Virginia, let country roads lead you far away from everything. And a little closer to heaven.
“My relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism is everything to me,” added Rose.
“Without them, I would not be able to race at Nashville. It is my goal throughout the year to spread the mission of everything the West Virginia Department of Tourism means.
“It goes without saying that we have had a lot of speed with our West Virginia Department of Tourism race cars this year and we’re starting to climb that ladder of consistency. There is still more work to do though. A lot more work.
“We will get there though. Our Cook Racing Technologies team is too good not to have our luck turn around and post the finishes we know that we are capable of.”
Following Nashville, Rose and CRT plan to compete in the ARCA Menards Series event at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 27th.
For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).
The Music City 200 (200 laps | 119.2 miles) is the fourth of seven races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, May 7th at 1:30 p.m. for an hour and fifteen-minute session. General Tire Pole qualifying begins at 4:15 p.m. The event will take the green flag just after 8:30 p.m. with live streaming coverage on FloRacing and taped delay television coverage on the USA Network on Friday, May 13th at 12:00 p.m. ET. All times are local (Central).
CRR PR