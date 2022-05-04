Wednesday, May 04

Fernando Alonso to Debut New Kimoa E-Bike ahead of Miami GP

Two-time F1 champion and current Alpine team driver - Fernando Alonso - recently sold his sustainable athletics brand - Kimoa - to SimplyEV, and together they’re debuting a fully customizable carbon fiber e-bike powered by 3D printing firm Arevo.

The Kimoa E-Bike powered by Arevo will make its debut at an exclusive launch event during race week in Miami at SimplyEV’s flagship location in Wynwood, Florida. The e-bike will retail starting at $3,999, and will be exclusively sold online and in-store at SimplyEV locations across the US. 

Kimoa’s e-bike is part of Arevo’s lineup of the world’s first custom carbon fiber e-bikes, made-to-measure for every rider and 3D-printed in a strong, impact-resistant unibody frame.

Join Kimoa and thousands of F! fans as Wynwood celebrates F1Miami!

May 4, 2022

1:00 PM: Car Simulators Open to Public

5:30 PM: Kimoa E-Bike Press Conference and Launch Party Begins

6:30 PM: Meet and Greet w/t Fernando

May 5, 2022 

1:00 PM: Car Simulators Open to Public

May 6, 2022

2:00 PM: Car Simulators Open to Public; Food & Bev

2:30 PM: F1 Practice Session 1 Watch Party

5:30 PM: F1 Practice Session 2 Watch Party

May 7, 2022

1:00 PM: F1 Practice Session 3 Watch Party

2:00 PM: Car Simulators Open to Public; Food & Bev

4:00 PM: F1 Qualifiers Watch Party

May 8, 2022

2:00 PM: Car Simulators Open to Public; Food & Bev

3:30 PM: F1 Grand Prix Watch Party

 

Speedway Digest will continue to provide up to date information about the race week, both here and on social media. 

 

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

