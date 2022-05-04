ARCA Menards Series East Advance: Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang On Saturday, Taylor Gray will enter the Music City 200 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the fourth race of the ARCA Menards Series East season.

Gray and the No. 17 team are fresh off the heels of a dominating performance at Dover Motor Speedway, earning the General Tire Pole Award and leading 116 laps en route to his first career ARCA East victory.

The 17-year-old currently sits second in the ARCA East standings, trailing Sammy Smith by two points with four races remaining on the schedule.

As the series reaches its halfway point, Gray is one of only two drivers to have scored top-five finishes in every East Series race in 2022.

Both Gray and veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston will be making their first ARCA Menards Series appearance at the historic half-mile oval.

DGR PR