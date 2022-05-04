Wednesday, May 04

ARCA Menards Series East Advance: Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

  • On Saturday, Taylor Gray will enter the Music City 200 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the fourth race of the ARCA Menards Series East season.
  • Gray and the No. 17 team are fresh off the heels of a dominating performance at Dover Motor Speedway, earning the General Tire Pole Award and leading 116 laps en route to his first career ARCA East victory. 
  • The 17-year-old currently sits second in the ARCA East standings, trailing Sammy Smith by two points with four races remaining on the schedule. 
  • As the series reaches its halfway point, Gray is one of only two drivers to have scored top-five finishes in every East Series race in 2022. 
  • Both Gray and veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston will be making their first ARCA Menards Series appearance at the historic half-mile oval.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

