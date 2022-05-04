The Swede is back: Alexander Graff joins Speedhouse

Lucas Lasserre confirmed another top driver for his Speedhouse team: NASCAR Whelen Euro Series veteran Alexander Graff will be back on the grid to fight for the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship. After a forced pandemic-related break in 2020 and a part-time program in 2021, the Swede will return to the grid to drive one of Speedhouse’s Ford Mustangs.



Graff joined EuroNASCAR back in 2018 and immediately left a mark with strong results, his friendly and open attitude in the paddock and his racing experience. The 35-year-old from Uppsala ended up ninth in his debut season and scored ten top-10 finishes in 27 races so far.



“Lucas is one of my first and best friends in EuroNASCAR and it’s an amazing feeling to be part of his team,” said the Swede. “Racing, style and good time, could it be better? To have the opportunity to fight for victories is great and it’s amazing to be back with Speedhouse. I don’t have a Tijey Titanium Ring yet, so my goal is to be on top of the overall classification at the end of the season. I know I have the pace and with Speedhouse I have the opportunity to make my dreams come true.”



While Graff cannot wait to be back at the wheel of a EuroNASCAR V8 beast and work on the setup of his Ford Mustang, Lasserre praises the latest newcomer in his team that expanded to four cars for the 2022 NWES season. That’s why Lasserre “is really happy” to confirm Graff onboard at Speedhouse for the upcoming championship.



“To have a top driver as Alex is a great sign for our project,” said the team boss. “I know that Alex has the skills to put our car at the front. We had amazing battles in the past and it always went totally fair. It’s an advantage to have a pure racer like him at Speedhouse. He’s a nice guy, who has a good personality and always acts professional. In my global project it’s important to share the same values.”



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 14-15 at the famous Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. Qualifying and all races under the sun of Spain will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR’s social media platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR