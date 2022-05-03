VP Racing Fuels and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series partner on sustainable fuel development

VP Racing Fuels, Inc., regarded worldwide as the leader in racing and performance fuel products, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to be a Technical Partner of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, as an exclusive supplier of racing fuel and partner in sustainable fuel development.



"VP Racing Fuels is excited to join the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series as Technical Partner and exclusive supplier of racing fuel, providing VP's newly developed N20 Race Fuel," said Alexej Borscs, Director of Sales and Operations Europe for VP.



"N20 Race Fuel is the first fuel developed in collaboration with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and the first such effort for VP in Europe. N20 will provide series racers with an innovative race fuel formulation, incorporating 20% of 2nd generation sustainable components," added Borscs. "These components not only reduce the need for fossil sources and help cut the net greenhouse gas emissions but also come from agricultural waste, a feedstock that does not compete with the food supply chain, bringing both innovation and sustainability to the product. This is an exciting time for both organizations, and we look forward to this new opportunity together."



The new fuel is the first stepping stone on the sustainability roadmap of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, as the organizer has pledged to become a fossil-free racing event by 2025.



The N20 is an unleaded gasoline fuel complying with the FIA Appendix J as well as the EN228 European E10 road fuels regulations. An important requirement from NASCAR Whelen Euro Series was to have a "drop-in" fuel replacement requiring little to no adjustments to the engine calibration and causing zero fuel system compatibility issues for cars approved for E10 fuels. As a result, N20 can be filled into any modern European gasoline road car and used long-term without any issues.



As the World Leader In Fuel Technology®, VP has led the way in race fuel development for the past 47 years. Beginning with its first formulation, C12, VP has continued leading innovation with the development of over 80 fuels for racing competitions across the globe. This new race fuel development initiative with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series promises to further support the racing world and the world's sustainability at the same time.



“The sustainable development strategy is a key part of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, starting with our racecars built without electronic and complex material making them vastly recyclable. We are very happy to launch this technical partnership with VP Racing Fuels which is the first step of our roadmap to a 100% road standards fossil free fuel,” declared NWES President - CEO Jerome Galpin. “Our goal is to contribute to the development of the petroleum free fuels of the future, not only for racing but for everyday use. This is why our fuel development will be based on the RON 98 standard fuel pump specifications. Maybe in some years people will fill their road cars with a fuel the EuroNASCAR contributed to develop, and there is no better way for racing to support ecology and sustainable development.”



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series was founded in 2008 by Team FJ and established the NASCAR official European Series thanks to a long-term partnership signed with NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing), Team FJ, and Whelen Engineering as title sponsor of the Series. The season comprises six rounds on the best European tracks - 24 races, equally split among EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 (AM) championships.



In addition to N20 Race Fuel, VP will be supplying its Stay Frosty® Race Ready Coolant at all six championship series events.



For more information about VP and its products for racers, enthusiasts, and general consumers, visit vpracingfuels.com.

NWES PR