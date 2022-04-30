Saturday, Apr 30

Deluxe named new title sponsor for Porsche Carrera Cup signature racing series in North America

Racing News
This month, Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced that it has signed Porsche North America to a multi-year contract in its Promotional Solutions business. With the agreement, Deluxe has also signed on as title sponsor for the new Porsche Carrera Cup signature racing series in North America.

 

Deluxe will be the premium preferred supplier to Porsche brands in North America, providing all printed products, apparel, signage kitting and other services at events across the country and to the Porsche family of brands. The Porsche racing performance team will use the exclusive Deluxe promotional solutions online technology to order custom materials and products for their team members and racing fans across the country.

 

“Porsche North America is another important win for Deluxe, further accelerating our transition as a platform service provider in cloud and promotional solutions,” explained Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “Through our advanced technology, we are able to provide end-to-end, customized promotional solutions for Porsche to enrich the exclusive Porsche brand and racing experience.”

 

Deluxe is further enhancing its brand in the marketplace by sponsoring and helping promote the Carrera Cup racing series in North America. Along with its sponsorship, Deluxe will also receive dedicated brand exposure on one of the vehicles in the competition, while also delivering digital content across the racing series.

 

“Today, we are proud to announce Deluxe as a major partner to the Porsche Carrera Cup North America,” said Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America. “The culture of innovative problem solving shared by Deluxe and Porsche is inspiring. It is a perfect fit from the start, and we believe time will provide additional symmetries between our two companies.”

 

“This is an exciting win for Deluxe to not only provide exclusive promotional solutions support to the Porsche family of brands across North America, but to also partner with such a deeply respected company,” said Garry Capers, President of Promotional Solutions for Deluxe. “Our experts in promotional solutions along with our technology solutions makes it easy for customers and partners like Porsche to customize their promotional solutions and manage their inventory in real time.”

 

The Porsche Carrera Cup series features identical Porsche racing vehicles—the same model, make, and generation – placing extra emphasis on the driver’s skills, rather than technical advantage, to win. This is the second season of the Carrera Cup racing across tracks in North America.

 

To learn more about the Porsche Carrera Cup, go to porschecarreracup.us.

 

