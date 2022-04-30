NHRA goes 4-wide in Charlotte

Heading into the second race of the season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon, it almost feels like the first one for two-time world champion Stevie “Fast” Jackson.

The class standout struggled at the opener in Gainesville, losing in the first round of eliminations when his car shut off before making a run. That thought has been stuck in Jackson’s mind for the past several weeks, leaving him plenty motivated headed into this weekend’s race as part of the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

Jackson is the defending event winner of the four-wide race in Charlotte and he’s eager to put together another winning performance as he looks to get the 2022 season on track in his blown Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro.

“We had a terrible Gainesville, so we’re calling Charlotte the first race of our season,” Jackson said. “We love the fans there, it’s one of the races where we host a lot of people in our pits, so we’re going to come out and try to smash everyone. I like the four-wide setup because the fans like it. It’s difficult to strategize, but the fans love it and it’s important to give the fans a show. We’re entertainers and it’s fun to mix it up like this and get everyone out of their element.”

The race, which is the second of 10 events during the 2022 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon, is sponsored by Precision Racing Suspension (PRS), an industry leader when it comes to suspension needs.

They’ve been a trusted name when it comes to quality products, suspension innovation and impressive support at the track. PRS is also suspension of choice for many of the top names in the category, including Jackson and defending FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon world champion Jose Gonzalez.

“We are extremely happy to sponsor the class and support a large contingent of racers that also support our company,” said PRS’ Adam Lambert. “We have many Pro Mod teams as customers, including Khalid AlBalooshi, Justin Bond, and Jose Gonzales to that run our products and utilize our services at the racetrack. We love that we can put back into our sport by sponsoring this great four-wide event in Charlotte.”

Kris Thorne won the opening race of the season in Gainesville, performing at a high level in eliminations to win his first career race in the class. Other class standouts include Gonzalez, Bond, Lyle Barnett, multi-time world champ Rickie Smith and J.R. Gray, so Jackson knows he’ll have a tough time getting another Charlotte victory. But he’s determined to put on a good showing at zMAX Dragway and get back in the championship mix in the loaded class.

“We’re ready to beat the brakes off this thing,” Jackson said. “We have worked a lot and prepared and prepared for this race. How you start a season is usually how you finish a season, so I’m putting the pressure on myself to perform. Nobody wants to win as bad as I do and we’re going to come out there and be aggressive. I’m going to try to just focus on the lane I’m in, but I feel like the four-wide format suits me as a driver. I do not mind the distraction at all, and I feel like I perform extremely well under pressure.”

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon features the world’s fastest doorslammer cars, offering something unique for every drag racing fan. Featuring several different power adders and 250-mph action, the class has always been a hit with fans.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Charlotte. This unique opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family. The new Pep Boys midway display will include tire change challenges, oil change challenges, a slot car track and much more, adding even more excitement to the midway.

FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon qualifying will feature two rounds at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 30 at 12:30 and 4 p.m. Final eliminations for Pro Mod are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 1.

To purchase tickets to the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admissions areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)