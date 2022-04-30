AMA Pro Racing Mourns the Loss of Managing Member David Atlas

It is with great sadness that AMA Pro Racing shares news of the passing of David S. Atlas, who died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Ormond Beach, Florida, on Thursday in the loving presence of his three children, Brian, Anthony, and Lauren Atlas.

David has played an instrumental role in overseeing the growth and development of motorcycle racing in the United States since joining the France family of racing organizations in 2006. As a founding member of Daytona Motorsports Group, he served in key leadership positions for the company over the years, including AMA Pro Racing Chief Operation Officer and Chief Business Development Officer, and remained one of the Managing Members of the company until his passing.

David was a greatly accomplished, highly intelligent and deeply caring individual. He held a mechanical engineering degree from the Cooper Union School of Engineering and a law degree from Harvard Law School. After initially working as a propulsion system design engineer for the US Navy Department, he began a four-decade career in motorsports.

Throughout his career, Atlas worked with the world’s top racing organizations and represented many icons of motorsport, including Jim France, Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Emerson Fittipaldi, Jeff Ward, the IROC Series, GRAND-AM and AMA Pro Racing, to name just a few.

David was a talented racer himself, with a passion for motorsports dating back to his teenage years. A fierce and accomplished karting and motorcycle competitor, Atlas raced regularly throughout the ‘90s in CCS/AHRMA competition, guiding a Bridgestone 350 and Suzuki TR500 to several race wins and a regional championship.

Despite his many talents and accomplishments, David was a humble and caring man who served as a friend and mentor to his colleagues. His steadfast leadership, along with his thoughtful and gracious nature, will be dearly missed.

Messages of condolences can be sent to David Atlas’s three children, Brian, Lauren and Anthony, at the following email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .