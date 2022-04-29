Williams Gets Improbable Top 10 Finish in Mohave Valley Usac/Cra Race

If a sprint car driver told you that he finished in the top 10 in the main event after having another car flip and land on top of him and having to go to the back three times during the race, you probably would roll your eyes and walk away. However, that is exactly what happened to Trent Williams on his way to a ninth-place finish in the first USAC/CRA Series race at the Mohave Valley Raceway last Saturday night.

Williams came into the night 16th in points in the series despite missing the first three races of the season. After qualifying 17th fastest of 27 cars on hand with a lap of 15.012, he finished second in his 10-lap heat to earn a direct transfer into the main event.

While the second-place finish in the heat put him straight into the main, his qualifying time meant that he would start on the outside of row eight. Disaster nearly struck in turn two on the first lap. Just in front of him, a car on the inside slowed and drifted up from the pole. That left the car in front of Williams with nowhere to go and he climbed the slower car’s right rear tire and began flipping. Williams tried to drive around the flipping car, but it landed on top of him, rolled off, and brought out a red flag.

Fortunately, no drivers were injured, and Williams’ car was not damaged enabling him to restart in 14th when the green flag brought the field back to life again. “T-Dub” worked his way up to 12th but a minor tangle with another car on lap five brought out a yellow flag. Williams had to go to the back where he soon discovered that his right front had a slow leak from the mix-up.

Once the race restarted, Williams, who lives in Apple Valley, California, put on a show. He sliced and diced his way by car after car and pushed his plain wrap black #52V as far forward as eighth! But the leaking right front finally took its toll on lap 15 when Williams spun bringing out the yellow flag. For the second time in the race, he had to go to the rear for the restart.

Williams did not have a chance to change the tire during the yellow flag period as they were not going to have enough time to get it done before the field went green again. So, he soldiered on. Once again, he was passing some cars from the back when the yellow came on for a car that spun in turn two. While officials were getting that car turned around on the yellow, another driver stopped in turn three. That gave Williams time to duck in the pits where his father Ron, brother Jake, his girlfriend Seattle, and crew member Russell went to work and got the flat tire changed. His car was pushed off and for the third time, he restarted at the back.

His early performances from the back had many fans looking on to see if he was going to put on a show again. Needless to say, the high desert-based driver did not disappoint. He raced back to 14th before another yellow slowed the pace with three laps to go. After the final restart, Williams put it all on the line and passed five cars in one lap! Seconds later he brought the #52 under the checkered flag in ninth.

In four starts in the USAC/CRA Series this year, Williams has finished ninth each time. To make that stat a little crazier, going back to his last two races of 2021, he has now finished in ninth place six times in a row.

Williams gets right back at it this Saturday, April 30th, at Perris Auto Speedway. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing getting underway at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over it is $25.00. Tickets for kids 6 to 12 are only $5.00. Children 5 and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday. This race will not sell out. For those who wish to purchase tickets in advance, they are available 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris (92571). The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

After Saturday’s race at Perris, Williams plans to follow the USAC/CRA Series for a race at Bakersfield on May 14th before a return to Perris for the “Salute to Indy” on May 28th.

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance, Sorrento Homes, and JasonR.Photos for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2022 season. He also wants to send a special thanks to Russell and Jean Martin for the use of their truck and trailer to get the #52V to the track last week. If you or your business would like to be a partner of the Victory Boys racing endeavors, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Trent Williams PR