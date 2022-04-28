Young’s Motorsports ARCA East General Tire 125 Dover Team Preview

Fitting In: Teenager Late Model sensation Leland Honeyman Jr. is getting settled in during his freshman year at Young’s Motorsports for the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East season.

Honeyman will run the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet for the entire seven-race series continuing with Friday's General Tire 125 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

In addition to ARCA, Honeyman is slated to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this fall for the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team.

Last Time Out: In his second ARCA Menards Series start at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway, Honeyman continued to showcase his rookie skills.

Honeyman scored his first career General Tire pole award in ARCA Menards Series East competition not only for himself but for the Young’s Motorsports too.

Throughout the 200-lap race, Honeyman controlled 27 of them and contended for his first career ARCA Menards Series East win but settled for a strong runner-up finish behind Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Sammy Smith.

Super Debut: In the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East season-opener, Honeyman Jr. turned heads with nearly a flawless performance aboard the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet.

After qualifying fourth, Honeyman contended for the lead and eventual victory but a late-race restart kept the teenage phenom at bay in fourth when the checkered flag fell.

The finish was a career-best ARCA Menards Series result for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team in either the premier or ARCA Menards Series East divisions.

Just The Facts: Honeyman, 17, aligns with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after a successful 2021 season competing in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, where he earned championship-runner up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then subsequently collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into Bandolero competition in 2015 and two years later was crowned a Bandolero National Champion. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021.

To The Point(s): Entering Dover, Honeyman Jr. sits third in the championship standings.

13 points separate him from first in the championship standings currently held by Sammy Smith with five races remaining this season. Just one point separates Honeyman Jr. from second in the championship standings occupied by Taylor Gray.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 team also secures third in the ARCA Menards Series East owner standings.

Thankful For You: LH Waterfront Construction will serve as the primary marketing of Honeyman’s No. 02 Chevrolet for his rookie campaign in the ARCA Menards Series East.

Since 1995, LH Waterfront Construction has been building custom homes and performing remodels at the highest level.

Calling The Shots: Guiding Honeyman as crew chief of the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

Abbott returns to the Young’s Motorsports team after serving as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing.

With 182 combined starts as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Abbott has five top-five and 18 top-10 finishes, including a top-five finish most recently at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with John Hunter Nemechek in September 2021.

The Monster Mile will officially mark Abbott’s third career race under the ARCA banner.

Young’s Motorsports ARCA Program: A staple in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports will begin its second season of ARCA competition in 2022.

Last year, the organization expanded its platform to include the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series.

Throughout the premier ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East seasons, Young’s Motorsports participated in 13 races overall with a best finish of second at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr.

Honeyman also delivered the team a top-five effort in the 2022 ARCA East season-opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February 2022.

The team also earned a top-10 in their ARCA East debut at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with driver Connor Mosack in 2021.

In all, Young’s Motorsports has delivered one pole, two top-five, three top-10s, six top-15s and 12 top-20 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr. , please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@ lelandhoneymanjr ) and Twitter (@ lelandhoneyman3).