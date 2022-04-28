My Place Hotels partners with World of Outlaws, Super DIRTcar Series

The World of Outlaws and Super DIRTcar Series have found a new resident for their Time Trials.

My Place Hotels has partnered with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series and Super DIRTcar Series, sponsoring Time Trials for each.

“Between drivers, teams and fans, the traveling community of those in motorsports is huge, especially the World of Outlaws and Super DIRTcar Series with their year-long schedules, so we both understand the importance of a great place to stay,” said Amber Schwab, Vice President of Marketing for My Place Hotels of America. “That’s why we’re excited to establish this partnership and further engage with the dirt racing community.”

Along with sponsoring Qualifying, My Place Hotels is encouraging drivers and fans to join their loyalty program, Stay Rewarded®. In every round of Qualifying for each series – determined by a randomly selected position – a driver will be awarded 25,000 Stay Rewarded points! Additionally, one fan per race will also win 25,000 points! Stay Rewarded is My Place Hotels’ way of saying Thank You to its guests through exclusive offers and rewards! Points can be redeemed for several benefits including your future stays at My Place Hotels!

All My Place Hotel locations offer modern amenities at an affordable price. Each guest room features a My Kitchen, complete with a cooktop, a microwave, and a full refrigerator. My Place Hotels further offers pet friendly accommodations, on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet service, and a 24-hour My Store fully stocked with an array of supplies for convenience! Make My Place Your Place today and book your rooms at a My Place Hotel for the next World of Outlaw Event. Use promocode RACEFAN for 10% discount on your reservation at participating My Place Hotels. For a full list of My Place Hotels click here https://www. myplacehotels.com/search? chebs=press-woo!

If you are a World of Outlaw fan, click here to join My Place Hotels’ Stay Rewarded program https:// myplacestayrewarded.com/ SignUpKiosk?kioskcode=WOOFAN

If you are a World of Outlaw racer, click here to join My Place Hotels’ Stay Rewarded program https:// myplacestayrewarded.com/ SignUpKiosk?kioskcode=WOORAC

DIRTcar Series PR