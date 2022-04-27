Wednesday, Apr 27

ARCA: Daniel Dye Indefinitely Suspended Featured

Racing News
Wednesday, Apr 27 21
ARCA: Daniel Dye Indefinitely Suspended ARCA

ARCA Menards Series officials announced Wednesday that driver Daniel Dye has been indefinitely suspended for a behavoral penalty that occurred off-track. The driver, from DeLand, Florida, violated section 12-8.1.E.2 of the ARCA rulebook:

“E. Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in ARCA’s judgement necessitate action. ARCA will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”

Dye was arrested on a felony battery charge in Volusia County, Florida, on Tuesday. 

Dye has a victory across nine ARCA Menards Series starts.

Statement from GMS Racing:

“GMS Racing is aware of the current situation surrounding Daniel Dye. Daniel and the Dye family are cooperating with local law enforcement. No further comment will be made on the subject until more information becomes available.”

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Silver Anniversary for KECO Partnership Chevrolet Racing in Ntt Indycar Series: Grand Prix of Alabama - Team Chevy Advance »
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.