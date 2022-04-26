Sonsio Vehicle Protection Signs with Caleb Johnson in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series

Sonsio Vehicle Protection has signed on as an associate sponsor with Caleb Johnson, starting The Goodyear All American Speedway this weekend. The No. 1 Sonsio Vehicle Protection Ford will be making its debut for the Carolina Pro Late Model 100, the fourth race of the 2022 Carolina Pro Late Model Series (CPLMS) season.

Sonsio Vehicle Protection, a Golden, Colorado based company, is a comprehensive lineup of Vehicle Protection plans, Sonsio offers industry-leading programs that cover Tire Road Hazard Protection, Appearance, Parts & Labor Warranties, Mechanical Advisory, and other critical consumer services.



"Caleb is a great fit for the Sonsio Vehicle Protection brand," commented David Jones, CEO of Sonsio. "We are excited to watch Caleb compete and grow in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series!"

After a strong start to 2022, the young stand out from Colorado will tackle the very fast 4/10th oval in his first visit to the historic speedway. Johnson will sport the familiar Sonsio Vehicle Protection branding for the next three CPLMS races; Goodyear All American Speedway (April 30), Dillion Motor Speedway (May 14) and Motor Mile Speedway (May 28).



“I’m excited to have Sonsio Vehicle Protection support starting this weekend in Jacksonville," said Caleb Johnson. "I can not thank David and Ann enough for their support, and I will do my best to make both proud!”



You can catch all the action live on Racing America powered by Speed51.TV. For more information on Caleb Johnson follow along on social media: Instagram, TikTok.

Caleb Johnson PR