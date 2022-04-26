ARCA Menards Series Event at Indianapolis Raceway Park to be Named Reese's 200

The ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series doubleheader at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is already one of the most anticipated race events of the summer, and it’s just gotten sweeter for fans who will be attending as Reese’s has been announced as the entitlement partner of the ARCA portion of the unique twin bill.

Reese’s made a huge splash in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021, with entitlement sponsorship of the championship finale at Kansas Speedway in addition to the “Reese’s Sweet Move of the Race” award that was given out by a vote of the fan at each event within the ARCA Menards Series platform. Award winners throughout the season were then grouped into brackets and fans once again voted for the “Reese’s Sweet Move of the Year”, which was won by 2020 and 2021 ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love.

“Any time a sponsor activates in a way that involves the fans it’s a win for everyone, and Reese’s did that very well in 2021,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “The entire sport has heard our fans over the years, and they’ve been very vocal about a return of big-time stock car racing to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and we’re happy to be a part of it. We’re very much looking forward to having Reese’s on board for what promises to be a great day of racing.”

“Reese’s is excited to continue supporting the ARCA Menards Series in 2022,” said Ian Norton, Senior Director of the Reese’s Team. “After a great year in 2021, we look forward to another “sweet” partnership with Menards, including the return of the ‘Reese’s Sweet Move of the Year’”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Reese’s join us on such an exciting night that is highlighted by the return of the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29th,” said Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park General Manager Kasey Coler. “The combination of great racing and Reese’s on the same night, makes this a “must attend” event.”

ARCA’s history at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park includes 16 previous races that date back to Ramo Stott’s win in 1971, Ralph Latham in 1972 and Bruce Gould in 1974, Marvin Smith in 1983 and Bob Schacht in 1984, and Davey Allison in a combination race with what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 1985. The series returned after a 26-year absence in 2011 with Ty Dillon scoring the win en route to the series championship. Other winners include Frank Kimmel in 2012, Brandon Jones in 2014, Travis Braden in his first career series start in 2015, Chase Briscoe in 2016 on his way to the series championship, Dalton Sargeant in 2017, Christian Eckes in 2018, and Chandler Smith in 2019 and 2020.

For event schedules and ticket information, please visit ARCARacing.com and RaceIRP.com.

ARCA PR