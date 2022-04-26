Enersys® and Team Penske Renew Partnership for 2022 Indycar Series Season

Team Penske will renew its partnership with EnerSys® (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, for the 2022 season. EnerSys will continue to serve as a key sponsor for the team’s winning NTT INDYCAR SERIES program.

The EnerSys high-performance battery brand, Odyssey® battery, will be featured as a primary partner for several races this season on the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet driven by 2021 INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year, Scott McLaughlin. The No. 3 ODYSSEY® Chevrolet will make its 2022 debut during the series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, July 3.

“I am proud to represent the EnerSys and ODYSSEY® battery brands in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” said McLaughlin, the current series points leader who opened the 2022 season with his first INDYCAR victory, winning on the streets of St. Petersburg in February. “EnerSys and its ODYSSEY® battery products give us an edge over our competition. From their high-performance capabilities to their efficiency and longevity, ODYSSEY® batteries give us the peace of mind required to perform at a championship level.”

EnerSys® first joined Team Penske in 2014 as an associate partner across the team’s NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NTT INDYCAR SERIES programs. As EnerSys has continued to build on its partnership with the team, the striking red and white colors of the ODYSSEY® battery brand were featured on the No. 22 Ford Mustang driven by Austin Cindric in the 2020 NXS race at Auto Club Speedway. This season’s Mid-Ohio weekend will mark the first race as a primary partner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for EnerSys and ODYSSEY® battery as the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company will adorn the No. 3 Chevrolet at one of America’s historic road courses and a venue where Team Penske has earned 11 INDYCAR victories in its history.

“Given the consistently winning performance of Team Penske, ODYSSEY® batteries by EnerSys are perfectly suited to be a sponsor,” said Mark Matthews, Senior Vice President, Specialty Global at EnerSys. “Our partnership with Team Penske has helped to increase the visibility of the ODYSSEY® battery brand as a premium power solution that offers virtually maintenance-free performance and longevity. The renewal of our partnership not only provides Team Penske with dependable, premium batteries, but it continues to demonstrate the quality of the ODYSSEY® battery brand as a contributor to the team’s growing success.”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES features 14 of 17 races broadcast on network television through NBC. The series returns to action this Sunday, May 1, at Barber Motorsport Park at 1 pm EDT. The July 3 race at Mid-Ohio will also be televised live on NBC at 12 pm EDT. McLaughlin is currently second in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings after opening the season with a win in St. Petersburg and a strong second-place finish in March on the Texas Motor Speedway oval.

Team Penske PR