GMS Racing ARCA Talladega Recap

Racing News
Tuesday, Apr 26 24
START: 12TH

FINISH: 17TH

POINTS: 2ND

Quote: "We had such a great GMS Racing Chevy today at Talladega. We were able to put the Heise LED, One Daytona car at the front of the field and battled at the front basically all day long. Obviously, the finish is a huge disappointment but I learned quite a bit again being just my second ever superspeedway race, and feel confident about my and the team's ability to run with the best in the field every week. Really looking forward to learning at the mile and a half tracks coming up on our schedule."

