Daniel Dye - Talladega Recap

Race Notes:

- Daniel made his first career start on the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200.

- The No. 43 Heise LED, One Daytona, FOX Factory Chevrolet SS started 12th, and immediately drove forward early in the General Tire 200, battling for the lead throughout much of the race.

- Dye ran at the front of the 33-car field for most of the afternoon in his GMS Racing Chevrolet SS, before spinning out of the race lead inside of 10 laps remaining. Dye would drive the No. 43 to a 17th place finish in the race shorted event.

- The Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway is round four of the ARCA Menards Series 2022 season, airing live on FS1, MRN, and Sirius XM on Saturday, May 14.

- Dye will drive the No. 43 super late model for Ben Kennedy Racing at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, May 7.

DD Quote:

"We had such a great GMS Racing Chevy today at Talladega. We were able to put the Heise LED, One Daytona car at the front of the field and battled at the front basically all day long. Obviously, the finish is a huge disappointment but I learned quite a bit again being just my second ever superspeedway race, and feel confident about my and the team's ability to run with the best in the field every week. Really looking forward to learning at the mile and a half tracks coming up on our schedule."

Daniel Dye PR