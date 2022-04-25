Zinsser SmartCoat 200 Returns to Berlin Raceway on Saturday, June 18

For the second consecutive year, the ARCA Menards Series will pay visit to the unique Berlin Raceway, located just west of Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the Zinsser SmartCoat 200. The 2022 rendition of the event is slated for Saturday, June 18. Last year’s event, the 31st time the ARCA Menards Series raced at Berlin, was won by 17-year-old rookie sensation Daniel Dye.

“It had been a couple of years since the ARCA Menards Series had been to Berlin and last year’s race was a terrific way to return,” said Jeff Striegle, Berlin Raceway president and general manager. “We have a very engaged fan base in western Michigan that follows the ARCA Menards Series very closely. It was great to see our fans in the stands cheering on some of the best young stock car drivers in the country. We’re already looking forward to having the stars of tomorrow back at Berlin on June 18.”

The Zinsser SmartCoat 200 is the second of three consecutive Saturday night short track races, all which will be televised live on MAVTV, that will kick off the summer stretch of races for the ARCA Menards Series.

Zinsser, a Rust-Oleum brand of primers, sealers, and coatings, was reintroduced to the ARCA Menards Series in 2020 when the company served as the entitlement sponsor at Lebanon I-44 Speedway and then again in 2021 with the race at Berlin Raceway. Zinsser also served as a team sponsor in the late 1990s, sponsoring ARCA legend Jack Bowsher’s team with driver Bob Strait.

“Our history with the ARCA Menards Series stretches back to the 1990s and it’s been great to be back,” said Don Muench, Senior Vice President of Sales at Rust-Oleum. “It was great to partner with Jeff Striegle and everyone at Berlin Raceway, and to see a great crowd of fans in the stands. We’re happy to be a part of the ARCA Menards Series and we look forward to seeing a great race on June 18.”

Ticket information will be available at BerlinRaceway.com. Complete event information, including event schedule and series information, is available at ARCARacing.com.

ARCA PR