Bridget Burgess Digs Deep at Kern Raceway NASCAR ARCA Race

Bridget and the team at BMI Racing loaded up the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and headed to Kern County Raceway Park located in Bakersfield, CA, for the next round of NASCAR’s ARCA Menards West Series.



An optional Friday night practice was available to the teams. Bridget and the team took full advantage, allowing the opportunity to work on the car’s setup as the Friday test session would present similar track conditions to the Saturday night race.



Once cleared through technical inspection, the team prepared the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS for the practice/qualifying session, with the plan to make qualifying runs early in the session. Bridget headed out on track, made multiple runs, put in a solid effort, and started 13th for the race later that evening.



The grand marshal gave the command for drivers to start their engines, and after the pre-race pace laps, the green flag waved, signaling the start of the Salute to the Oil Industry NAPA Auto Parts 150. Bridget started the race well in the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS, working with her spotter/dad Adam Burgess to be patient, work her lines, and gain positions; she managed to work her way into the top 10.



The halfway break came at lap 75, and the pace car brought the field down pit road for servicing; the pit crew led by Sarah Burgess, as well as Victor Franco and Samantha Penny, added Sunoco Fuel, changed the right side General Tires and made a quick adjustment to free up the car. The green flag dropped for the second half of the race; Bridget worked hard to improve her position and brushed the wall on the exit of turn 2; while there was no significant damage, it did cause a vibration in the car. After battling well all night, Bridget brought the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS home in 12th position. A delayed broadcast of the Salute to the Oil Industry NAPA Auto Parts 150 will be shown on USA Network on Friday, April 29, at 1 p.m. ET.



NASCAR’s ARCA Menards West Series season continues on June 4 for the Portland 100 at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon. That race will be streamed live on FloRacing.



Bridget Burgess PR