Exciting partnership for Alex Tagliani and Qwick Wick Fire Starter

Startling news for the number 18 car of Alex Tagliani car for the launch of the 2022 racing season as VIAGRA becomes the team primary sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Pinty's Series season and St-Hubert is the new co-primary sponsor. TAG Motorsport announces an exciting partnership with newcomer Qwick Wick Fire Starter. Tag also decided to continue its long time partnership with Team 22 Racing.





"First of all, I think the team is motivated and we have great history together, we came close to many times together. It raised my interest and excitement to get our unfinished business done in 2022. Lots of great things have been happening over the last couple months; the series as gain a lot of momentum, the quality of drivers as never been so high, that I got fired up again, and I'm excited to see where we stack up at the opening of the season," said team driver Alex Tagliani.





Another great news this year is that TAG Motorsport welcomes a new partner Qwick Wick Fire Starters. "We're excited to welcome Alex to the Qwick Wick racing family, said Dave Lloyd President of Qwick Wick Fire Starters. Alex will be featured on the special TAG-Edition RONA/Lowe's 4-packs of the world's best fire starters. Alex, a proven brand ambassador, and RONA/Lowe's have a long-standing relationship in the NASCAR Pinty's series. Together we saw this as perfect fit and an opportunity for loyal Canadian race fans to support both Qwick Wick and our national retail partner RONA/Lowe's through their stores."





"From those many great things on the go on the sponsorship side, it's amazing that VIAGRA as stepped up as primary sponsor of the 18 car. I am always honoured to extend and grow with a sponsor into the sport that I love. St-Hubert as also stepped up as the new co-primary sponsor. It is with pride that we represent this famous food brand, which during the pandemic helped people feel a little better with their home delivery of comfort food. CanTorque is back, continuing its long-term relationship with TAG in manufacturing exceptional range of hydraulic torque wrenches and pneumatic bolting tools equipment and more. Can Torque is based in Edmonton, Alberta. We are very proud to represent them," continued Tagliani.





"More sponsors are back this year as well as new ones. FAST Wheel is one returning and we are going to interact with them and the crowd this year and we are going to have more NASCAR contests. This will be very interesting for the fans at the racetracks. FAST Wheels specializes in the design and production of the best quality alloy wheels. I have been associated with them for a long time and I am proud of our friendship. O'SOLE MIO is also back as well as 440 Laval Chevrolet and Repentigny Chevrolet who are back on the number 18 Chevrolet Camaro VIAGRA / St-Hubert / Qwick Wick. MACH Group, a newcomer, joins our team as an associate sponsor. He is new on the NASCAR program but at the same time the company is not new to me. I have been friend with Vincent Chiara for 25 year, and I have been bothering him for a building for a long time, to have the most unique indoor karting centre, and now TAG E-Karting & Amusement Centre is operating inside one of MACH's real estate building in St-Thérèse, Québec. I would also like to welcome NTN Bearings back with me in NASCAR. They were with me back in my day in the Atlantic Series and I am happy to see their logo on my car, " concluded Tagliani.





First look at Alex Tagliani's upcoming 2022 NASCAR Pinty's season

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty's Series season is scheduled to start Saturday, May 14 at Sunset Speedway short oval track located in Innisfil, Ontario for the third consecutive year. The 13-race schedule features races at 11 different tracks in Newfoundland, Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta. It includes six short tracks, three road courses, and two street courses, including a return to the Honda Indy Toronto and Trois-Rivières, and the series debut at Eastbound International Speedway and on an dirt track at Ohsweken Speedway.





At the 2022 season opener at Sunset Speedway, Alex Tagliani has a record of 2 wins for 3 podiums in four starts. Next stop on the schedule is the first of two races at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) road course on May 22 followed with the second one on September 4. In Bowmanville, he has run 12 times in the Pinty's series with a win for 3 podiums. On their first visit of the season in Québec, the series will go to Autodrome Chaudière in Vallée Junction on June 11 where has scored 3 top 5 and four top 10 in six starts. Round 4 is the inaugural race at Eastbound International Speedway in Avondale, Newfoundland on June 25 then a return to Toronto on July 15 where Tag has two poles, two wins for three podiums in four starts in this series.





Then the series moves West for the next three races. With a win, three top five and 5 top 10 in six races in Edmonton, Tagliani is looking to add to his total. Four days later on July 27, Tag will be in Saskatoon for a 125-lap twin features at the Sutherland Automotive Raceway where he has not been happy with the results with only three top five and 5 top 10 in nine starts. The key is the performance in the first of the two races.





Next on tap is a street course for the 52nd edition of the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R) on August 7 where Alex competed 11 times in a NASCAR vehicle. He has scored three wins for six podiums in his last six races there. The first dirt race of the Pinty's series should be full of surprises on August 16. Several dirt track ringers will try to get a ride from team owners still in the hunt for owner's championship points. The following race will be on a road course at ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec on August 27. Tag has six top 8 finishes in six starts, but only one podium. After the second race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on September 4, the series will end its racing season with a visit at Delaware Speedway September 25. In his first race in 2017, Tag finished runner up. But, last year in the season ending triple-header weekend, it was a nightmare. Alex lost his championship lead with a mishandling car and a couple skirmishes in the final two races. He has to get back on his winning ways for this race.





All races will air on TSN and RDS. Start times and a complete broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

