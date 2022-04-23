Sunday, Apr 24

She’s Back! Cindi Lux and Lux Performance Group Announce 2022 Schedule

Racing News
Saturday, Apr 23 44
She’s Back! Cindi Lux and Lux Performance Group Announce 2022 Schedule

Lux Performance Group has been gone from the National Trans Am by Pirelli championship since 2019 but that is all about to change. Two years racing around the West Coast is enough and Cindi Lux is ready to be back on the road. Competitors and fans of the 14-time road racing champion have been warned: Lux Performance Group is packing the overnight bag for a seven race national tour. The Aloha, Oregon driver will bring the No. 45 Black Rock Coffee Bar/Lux Performance Group Dodge Viper ACR-X “Coffee Machine” back onto the main stage in the SGT class with a second V10 American classic, the No. 35 Dodge Viper ACR-X, also fielded by Lux Performance Group for longtime client Dirk Leuenberger (Redmond, Washington).

 

The fans will see the team start out the season with back-to-back races in California. They will compete at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (April 22 – 24), Sonoma Raceway (April 30 – May 1), the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (June 23 – 26), Road America (July 1 – 3), Watkins Glen International (September 7 – 11), VIRginia International Raceway (October 6 – 9) and the season-closing round at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), November 4 – 6.

 

The Fred and Cindi Lux-owned operation has been off the national stage since 2019. Covid restrictions kept the Aloha, Oregon-based preparation shop from racing in 2020. In 2021, the veteran Viper program raced four times in the Trans Am West Coast Championship Presented by Pirelli with the two team cars capturing four pole positions, four wins, two second-places, one third-place finish, seven podiums and two track records.

 

Think the team is a bunch of homers with provincial dominance? Think again. Since joining Trans Am in 2015, Lux Performance has won over 50 percent of the 30 races it has entered, racked-up 13 pole positions and six track records. Cindi Lux earned the TA3 Northern Cup SGT Championship in 2018.

 

With a 28-year pedigree of winning, Lux Performance Group will not only field the pair of Vipers in the SGT class, but the program will also oversee multiple SVRA entries as well. Beyond the car prep of some of the world’s most storied historic race cars, Cindi Lux brings her no-BS coaching style to maximize client performance behind the wheel of those vintage machines.

 

Like Lux, longtime marketing partner Black Rock Coffee Bar continues to break into new markets around the country. The 12-year Black Rock-Lux partnership will again spread the “Fuel Your Story” philosophy into its second decade of collaboration and growth with motorsport as its message machine.

 

Live coverage of every Trans Am race will be streamed on the Trans Am YouTube channel: TheTransAmSeries. Tape delay broadcasts will be found on CBS Sports.

 

Fred Lux, Principal/Head Creative Engineer, Lux Performance Group |

“As we all know, Laguna Seca is Spanish for ‘Dry Lagoon’ and hopefully it will be refilled this race weekend with the tears of our competitors. Cindi has been training hard with her personal corkscrew… often two or three times daily.”

 

Cindi Lux, Driver, No. 45 Lux Performance Group Dodge Viper ACR-X Coffee Machine |

“We gave everyone two years to race without us breathing down their necks. We have the oldest cars in our class and probably one of the few that still have a manual transmission. No paddle shifting for us. Old school, baby. However, that’s what I love about them. We just work hard to squeeze more speed out of them every year.”

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Exhibit celebrating 50th anniversary of BMW Motorsport opens May 16 at The Ultimate Driving Museum in Greer, S.C. Jenson Button joins XITE Energy Racing for 2022 Nitro Rallycross »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.